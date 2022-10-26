Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Global Health Ltd, That Manages Medanta Hospitals, To Go IPO Route Next Week | DEETS INSIDE

New Delhi: Global Health Limited, which operates and manages Medanta hospitals, will open its initial public offering (IPO) next week, on November 3, 2022. The issue will conclude on November 7, 2022. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5.08 crore equity shares by the company’s shareholders and promoters.Also Read – Baba Ramdev To Announce IPO Plans Of 5 Patanjali Group Companies Tomorrow

GLOBAL HEALTH IPO DETAILS*

Opening Date Nov 3, 2022
Closing Date Nov 7, 2022
Basis of Allotment Nov 11, 2022
Initiation of Refunds Nov 14, 2022
Credit of Shares to Demat Nov 15, 2022
Listing Date Nov 16, 2022

FINANCIALS* OF GLOBAL HEALTH LTD.

Period Ended Total Assets Total Revenue Profit After Tax Net Worth
31-Mar-20 2666.29 1544.27 36.33 1349.54 621.94
30-Jun-20 2855.11 491.58 41.76 1425.38 725.07
31-Mar-21 2694.1 1478.16 28.8 1382.34 644.6
31-Mar-22 3145.52 2205.82 196.2 1616.01 837.86
30-Jun-22 3221.94 626.54 58.71 1675.55 794.45

*IPO details and company financials as per Chittorgarh. Also Read – ANMI welcomes Sebi move to compensate retail investors

Dr Naresh Trehan, who is a cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, founded Medanta in 2004. Global Health Limited is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers in north and east India, with specialties of cardiology and cardiac science, neurosciences, oncology, digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, orthopaedics, liver transplant and urology, the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) said. Global health operates a network of five hospitals under the ‘Medanta’ brand in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna apart from one that’s presently under construction in Noida. Also Read – Retail investors in IPO to get compensation: Sebi

Dr Trehan holds a 35 percent stake in Global Health, the draft papers filed by the company show. While KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the Global Health Ltd IPO, the book running lead managers are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Credit Suisse Securities (India), Jefferies India and JM Financial. The company’s shares are expected to be listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on November 16, 2022.





