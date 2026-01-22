NEWARK, Del., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The global optical coherence tomography (OCT) market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%, increasing from USD 1.6 billion in 2025 to USD 4.2 billion by 2035. The market’s growth reflects a structural transition in medical imaging, where OCT is evolving from an ophthalmology-centric diagnostic tool into a multi-specialty, point-of-care, and AI-enabled imaging platform. Ophthalmology remains the primary revenue anchor, accounting for over 60% of global revenues in 2025, driven by the rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. At the same time, non-ocular applications—particularly cardiovascular OCT, which guides approximately 1.5 million coronary interventions annually—are expanding rapidly, alongside emerging adoption in dermatology, oncology, veterinary imaging, and industrial inspection. Key Market Snapshot (Executive Signals)
Rahul Singh
AVP – Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales – [email protected]
For Media – [email protected]
For web – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg SOURCE Future Market Insights
- Market Size (2025): USD 1.6 billion
- Forecast Value (2035): USD 4.2 billion
- CAGR (2025–2035): 11.1%
- Largest Application (2025): Ophthalmology (69.2%)
- Leading Technology: Spectral Domain OCT (59.4% share)
- Regional Leader: North America (~40% market share)
- Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific
- Rising chronic disease burden, particularly diabetes-related eye disorders
- Hospital capital budgets reopening, accelerating replacement cycles delayed during the pandemic
- AI-driven imaging analytics, improving diagnostic speed and accuracy
- Miniaturization and portability, expanding point-of-care and mobile screening
- North America: ~40% market share, supported by Medicare reimbursement for OCT angiography and strong hospital adoption
- Europe: Growth led by Germany, the UK, and France, driven by preventive care policies and regulatory rigor
- Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, fueled by public screening programs and mobile OCT deployment
- High capital cost of OCT systems
- Dependence on trained imaging professionals
- Regulatory complexity and uneven reimbursement
- AI-enabled diagnostics and automated screening
- Portable and low-cost OCT systems
- Expansion into oncology, neurology, and telemedicine
- Industrial non-destructive testing applications
