Global Peace & Climate Change: The Art of Living’s Powerful Impact at the Iraq IYD Conference

In a world too often divided by conflict, the International Youth Day conference in Iraq emerged as a strong reminder that the seeds of peace can still be sown, especially when the youth lead the way. The two-day gathering, graced by His Excellency Ahmed Al-Mubarqa, Minister of Youth and Sport, brought together a vibrant mix of voices, each adding to a message of hope and resilience.

Prasana Prabhu presents a copy of The Art of Livings Water Conservation Book to His Excellency Ahmed Al-Mubarqa, Minister of Youth and Sports

Focus areas included peace, security, and climate change, with The Art of Living, represented by Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of Social Projects, bringing valuable contributions to the table. His presentation on the organisation’s global initiatives in peacebuilding, environmental restoration, water sustainability, renewable energy, waste management and general social welfare brought a unique and essential perspective to the discussions.

A dynamic platform for idea exchange

Youth: Building Peace and Mitigating Climate Change

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The conference kicked off with a compelling session on “The Role of Youth in Promoting Peace and Security in Local Communities”. It was impossible not to feel a surge of optimism as young Iraqis shared their stories of how they’ve become pillars of peace in their communities. These are young people who have lived through tumultuous times and yet, instead of succumbing to despair, they’ve found ways to foster understanding and security around them.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Kamil, Director of the Reproductive Health Programme, delivered a sobering session on how climate change is affecting reproductive health in Iraq – a stark reminder that environmental issues are deeply intertwined with social challenges. Strategies and digital tools driving their impact were examined, demonstrating how technology – often criticised for deepening divides – can actually be a powerful force for unity and peace. The energy in the room was palpable during the “Discussion Panel: The Role of Youth in Enhancing Environmental Awareness through Green Technology”. Young innovators demonstrated how they’re leveraging technology not only to mitigate climate impacts but also to transform community perspectives and interactions with the environment.

The Art of Living: A Powerful Force for Global Change

Amidst the dynamic youth-driven discussions, Prasana Prabhu’s presentation on behalf of The Art of Living offered a crucial perspective. Guided by the visionary leadership of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a spiritual leader and humanitarian admired by millions worldwide, The Art of Living has long upheld the belief that true peace is nurtured from within and radiates outward into the world. At the conference, Prasana Prabhu shared insights into how this philosophy translates into action:

Peace Initiatives: The Art of Living promotes global harmony by celebrating diversity and embracing differences. Through its trauma relief programmes and meditation workshops, the organisation has helped people in conflict zones across the world find inner tranquillity. By fostering collaboration, the organisation aims to build a more peaceful world, with its impact reverberating across the Middle East as well.

Environmental Projects: Recognising the critical link between a healthy environment and overall well-being, The Art of Living has engaged in significant environmental initiatives. From planting trees to restoring water resources, their projects stabilise ecosystems and create new opportunities for communities affected by environmental degradation. The organisation’s water sustainability projects, in particular, have been transformative, aiding communities in reclaiming traditional water sources and adopting new management techniques.

Community Empowerment: Beyond peace and environmental work, The Art of Living is deeply committed to uplifting communities. By providing education, healthcare, and sustainable farming practices, the organisation is helping people build better lives. These initiatives are particularly impactful in regions where resources are scarce, offering not just immediate relief but long term solutions.

A Path Forward

The Iraq Conference has highlighted the importance of global collaboration in tackling the world’s most pressing issues. Prasana Prabhu’s presentation reaffirmed that organisations like The Art of Living are vital allies in the global quest for peace and sustainability. By combining inner transformation with concrete action, The Art of Living has shown that peace is not just the absence of conflict but the presence of harmony in every facet of life. Participants were left with more than just ideas – they were armed with actionable recommendations and a renewed sense of purpose. And as the youth of Iraq continue to rise to the challenges of their time, they do so with the knowledge that they are supported by the tireless efforts of The Art of Living. Together, they are forging a path toward a future where peace, sustainability, and cooperation are not just aspirations, but realities.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

Inspired by the world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art of Living is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to peace, well-being, and humanitarian service. Committed to holistic development, The Art of Living champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management. Through these multifaceted efforts, The Art of Living strives to create positive social and environmental impact, fostering a more sustainable and harmonious future for all.

Follow at: www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp

Like at: www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects

Tweet at: twitter.com/artofliving_sp

Message at: www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp