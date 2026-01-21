The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

Health National

GlobalMed Logistix Partners with Water Street Healthcare Partners to Drive Next Phase of Growth as Independent Medical Device Logistics Company

admin 0

Strategic Investment Enables Expansion as Medtech Companies Seek New Solutions for Complex Logistics; Company Appoints Patrick Daly as CEO

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GlobalMed Logistix (GMLx), a leading provider of specialized logistics for medical device manufacturers, today announced a partnership with strategic healthcare investor Water Street Healthcare Partners. The partnership establishes GMLx as an independent company and provides significant capital to drive the company’s next phase of growth. GMLx also announced the appointment of Patrick Daly, a longtime medical technology leader, as chief executive officer.