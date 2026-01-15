MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will announce its Fourth Quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. At that time, a copy of the Company’s Fourth Quarter 2025 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company’s website, https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/, under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. A live conference call will broadcast on Thursday,
February 5, 2026, at 11:00am Eastern (10:00am Central)
Phone: at 1-646-357-8766 (passcode: Globe Life Inc.), or
Online: under Calls and Meetings at: https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/
You can also hear a replay of the conference call by using the same link above. Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for the middle-income market distributed through multiple channels, including direct to consumer and exclusive and independent agencies. SOURCE Globe Life Inc.
