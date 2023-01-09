National

Go First Flight Takes Off Allegedly Leaving Over 50 Passengers In Shuttle, Claim Stranded Flyers

Go First flight allegedly departed from Bengaluru leaving busload of passengers in shuttle, claimed stranded flyers on Twitter.

Bengaluru: During a time when airlines are facing scrutiny over a range of infractions being caused, another incident surfaced on social media on Monday, January 9. A Delhi-bound Go First flight left Bengaluru airport leaving over 50 passengers in a shuttle on the tarmac. Few passengers, who were left stranded on the bus, took to twitter and shared their ordeals. Aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the airline on the incident.

The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged. However, in response to one of the tweets, the airline urged the users to share their details and said: “We regret the inconvenience caused.”

Go First Flyers Alleged Flight Took Off Without Passengers

‘Most horrifying experience’ a Twitter user named Shreya Sinha tweeted her woes on the social media on Monday tagging Go First Airline, DGCA.

Another passenger, named Satish Kumar, tweeted his boarding pass.

Another user named Neeraj Bhatt shared a video showing chaos at airport.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards”.




