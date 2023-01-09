Go First flight allegedly departed from Bengaluru leaving busload of passengers in shuttle, claimed stranded flyers on Twitter.

Go First Flight Takes Off Allegedly Leaving Over 50 Passengers In Shuttle, Claim Stranded Flyers

Bengaluru: During a time when airlines are facing scrutiny over a range of infractions being caused, another incident surfaced on social media on Monday, January 9. A Delhi-bound Go First flight left Bengaluru airport leaving over 50 passengers in a shuttle on the tarmac. Few passengers, who were left stranded on the bus, took to twitter and shared their ordeals. Aviation regulator DGCA has sought a report from the airline on the incident.

The flight G8 116 departed at 6.40 am on Monday, leaving behind the passengers, they alleged. However, in response to one of the tweets, the airline urged the users to share their details and said: “We regret the inconvenience caused.”

Go First Flyers Alleged Flight Took Off Without Passengers

‘Most horrifying experience’ a Twitter user named Shreya Sinha tweeted her woes on the social media on Monday tagging Go First Airline, DGCA.

Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways

5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft

6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced.

Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers.

Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia — Shreya Sinha (@SinhaShreya_) January 9, 2023

Another passenger, named Satish Kumar, tweeted his boarding pass.

Flight G8 116 (BLR – DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus was left on ground & flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia

operating in sleep? No Basic checks. pic.twitter.com/QSPoCisIfc — Satish Kumar (@Satishk98130718) January 9, 2023

Another user named Neeraj Bhatt shared a video showing chaos at airport.

@DGCAIndia @Officejmscindia @AmitShahOffice @official_Arnab_ Go first G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board, the flight took off with luggages and left 54 passengers at the airport, serious security branch. passenger’s are struggling. pic.twitter.com/MhwG7vI7UZ — Neeraj Bhat (@neerajbhat001) January 9, 2023

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken afterwards”.



