Go First Launches Republic Day Sale, Offers Massive Discount on Domestic, International Flight Tickets
The airline said the sale helps travellers to well-plan leisure or business travel at budget-friendly rates.
Mumbai: To celebrate the 74th Republic Day, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) on Monday launched the ‘Republic Day Sale’, and offered massive discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. According to the airline, the ticket fares start from Rs 1,199/- for domestic flights and Rs 6,599/- for international travel.
The airline in a statement said that the passengers can book domestic and international tickets between January 23-26 for a travel period starting from 12th February until 30th September 2023. Tickets for the offer can be booked on GO FIRST website (www.FlyGoFirst.com), or via the GO FIRST official Mobile App.
The airline also added that the sale helps travellers to well-plan leisure or business travel at budget-friendly rates.
“In addition to this, GO FIRST always aims to provide a comfortable and convenient flying experience to all its passengers. Recently, GO FIRST also announced its opening sale of the year, the ‘Travel India Travel’ sale,” the airline said in a statement.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 9:08 PM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 9:08 PM IST
