Go First Tenders Apology, Offers Free Ticket To 55 Passengers It Forgot To Board On Bengaluru-Delhi Flight

Go First further in a statement said that it has initiated an inquiry into the incident and the matter is being investigated.

Go First said the concerned staff have been off the roster till the inquiry is going on.

New Delhi: Under the scanner of the civil aviation regulator DGCA, Go First airline on Tuesday tendered apology and said it will offer a free ticket to every 55 passengers it forgot to board on Bengaluru-Delhi flight. The flight had on Monday morning taken off, leaving behind the passengers in a shuttle coach on the tarmac.

Terming the error ‘inadvertent’, the airline said in a statement: “We deeply appreciate and value your patience for bearing with us. In line with our philosophy of customer centricity, the airline has decided to offer all affected passengers one free ticket for travel on any domestic sector in the next 12 months”.

The move from the airline came as passengers tweeted their “horrifying” experience. Many declared that they were not taking a Go First flight again.

In the meantime, the DGCA has called for an explanation and issued a showcause notice to the airline.

The DGCA in the notice said the airline has violated a set of rules under which an airline is responsible for ensuring “adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling and also ensure that all the ground handling staff engaged in passenger handling undergo periodic soft skill training for sensitization, courtesy, behaviour and procedures for assisting the passengers.



