New Year Celebrations In Goa: The state government has decided not to implement any COVID-related curbs keeping in mind the new year celebrations. Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, after a high-level meeting, made this announcement. There will be no curbs till January 1, 2023, however, the state government will reassess the situation after that to decide if there is any need for restrictions or not.

Goa CM Advises People To Follow COVID Protocol

CM Sawant said that people should follow the Covid preventive behaviour by themselves. However, as per the instructions of the Centre, a ‘mock drill’ would be conducted on December 27 to check the preparedness to deal with any possible coronavirus outbreak.

Goa Is Buzzing With A Huge Tourists Influx

The state is witnessing a huge surge as holidaymakers from foreign countries are arriving in the coastal state in large numbers to usher in Christmas and New Year. Hotels in the state are almost full, the hospitality industry sources said. The government’s decision not to impose any COVID-19-related restrictions has helped the mood.



