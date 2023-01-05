Goat Scrumptiously Munches on Fish, Netizens Say, ‘Time to Leave Earth’ News

The viral video has garnered millions of views and left people totally shocked watching the goat eating fish instead of leaves or grass.
Viral Video: Social media is a hub of bizarre, unique and funny videos most of the times. This time a video that is going viral will definitely make you wonder why and how? This video is of a goat munching on some fresh fish. Can you believe it? We couldn’t either, so here’s the video that is going viral on the internet.
The video was shared by a Instagram user named Official Manas with the caption, “The cat is like -shall I eat grass now.” The video has garnered millions of views and left people totally shocked watching the goat eating fish instead of leaves or grass.
As the video begins we can see a black goat and a plate full of small raw fish in front of it. And within seconds the goat begins eating one fish after another leaving viewers shocked as goats are usually herbivores and eat only plants, grass and other plant based items.
Topics
Published Date: January 5, 2023 2:55 PM IST
Updated Date: January 5, 2023 3:32 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Man Masturbates Next To Girl On Delhi Bus, Accused Handed Over to Police News
[ad_1] After being caught by the police, the accused was seen crying in the video, which has gone viral on...
Man Killed in Lift Crash in 25-Storey High-Rise Mumbai Building
[ad_1] Mumbai lift crash: At least four people were trapped in the glass elevator after it fell on the ground...
Janhvi Kapoor Blushes While Enjoying Car Ride With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Fans Slam Paparazzi to Give Space, Watch
[ad_1] Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seem to be back in a relationship. The viral video shows Janhvi blushing in...
11 Omicron Sub-Variants Found During Testing Of International Passengers; Alert Sounded
[ad_1] 11 variants of Omicron have been found in India from the samples that collected from December 24-January 5 and...
‘Joshimath Sinking’: Over 500 Homes Develop Cracks As Uttarakhand’s Holy Town On Brink Of Collapse
[ad_1] Residents at Uttarkhand's Joshimath stare at an uncertain future as several homes in the holy town developed massive cracks....
‘Thousands Cannot Be Uprooted Overnight’: Supreme Court Stays Demolition Of Houses In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani
[ad_1] The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the demolition of thousands of home from railway land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, saying...
Average Rating