Thursday, December 8, 2022
Godhra, Kalol (Panchmahal), Halol, Fatepura, Jhalod: Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE: Counting Of Votes Underway

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results: The Gujarat legislative party election, 2022 took place in two phases between December 1-5 to elect 182 members of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The result of the election will be announced today. The counting of the votes begins at 8 AM, early trends are expected to emerge in an hour and the final result will be announced later in the day.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY GODHRA KALOL-PANCHMAHALS HALOL FATEPURA (ST) JHALOD (ST)
Congress Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan Anishbhai Gordhanbhai Baria Dayal Pyari Miteshbhai Kalabhai Garasiya
BJP CK Raulji Fatesinh Vakhatsinh Chauhan Jaydrathsinhji Parmar Reena Kashyap Maheshbhai Somjibhai Bhuriya
AAP Rajeshbhai Somabhai Patel Dineshbhai Kanubhai Baria Bharatkumar Rathava Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Anilbhai Somabhai Garasiya

 



