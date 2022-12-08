Godhra, Kalol (Panchmahal), Halol, Fatepura, Jhalod: Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE: Counting Of Votes Underway

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results: The Gujarat legislative party election, 2022 took place in two phases between December 1-5 to elect 182 members of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The result of the election will be announced today. The counting of the votes begins at 8 AM, early trends are expected to emerge in an hour and the final result will be announced later in the day.
PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST
|PARTY
|GODHRA
|KALOL-PANCHMAHALS
|HALOL
|FATEPURA (ST)
|JHALOD (ST)
|Congress
|Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan
|Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh Chauhan
|Anishbhai Gordhanbhai Baria
|Dayal Pyari
|Miteshbhai Kalabhai Garasiya
|BJP
|CK Raulji
|Fatesinh Vakhatsinh Chauhan
|Jaydrathsinhji Parmar
|Reena Kashyap
|Maheshbhai Somjibhai Bhuriya
|AAP
|Rajeshbhai Somabhai Patel
|Dineshbhai Kanubhai Baria
|Bharatkumar Rathava
|Katara Rameshbhai Bhurabhai
|Anilbhai Somabhai Garasiya