Going To Mussourie Or Nainital To Ring in New Year? Here’s What You Must Know
Beautiful hill stations in Uttarakhand will not allow tourists without prior hotel bookings to enter the city.
Nainital: Last minute planning for New Year weekend in Nainital or Mussoorie? Hold your horses, we say. The holiday season this year has overwhelmed the travel industry as people are able to enjoy festivities without much of COVID restrictions in place. Tourist without prior bookings, in the most flocked destinations- Mussoorie and Nainital, will not be allowed to even enter the city, according to Time of India report.
Reportedly, this decision was taken during a meeting of Uttarakhand police. All people with valid bookings for hotels on December 30-31 will only be allowed to enter these beautiful and pristine locations.
This is an initiative taken to mitigate the traffic flow ahead of New Year celebrations.
Designated paring spots have been made available for tourists, there will also be deployment of heavy police in major places of Dehradun on New Year’s eve to ensure proper traffic movement and that law and order is maintained.
With New Year cheer around the corner, cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Noida have already augmented security and made due arrangements to maintain proper law and order and avoid any chance of mishaps.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 5:44 PM IST
