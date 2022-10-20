Thursday, October 20, 2022
National

Gold Prices Go Up on Thursday, Check Today’s Prices In Top Indian Cities

New Delhi: The upward rally of gold prices continues as Dhanteras, Diwali approach. Today, one gram of 22 carat gold is being sold at Rs 4,655 as against Rs 4,642 yesterday. And one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,078 as against Rs 5,064 yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check Today’s Prices Across Indian Cities Here

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹47,000 ₹51,270
Mumbai ₹46,550 ₹50,780
Delhi ₹46,700 ₹50,950
Kolkata ₹46,550 ₹50,780
Bangalore ₹46,600 ₹50,840
Hyderabad ₹46,550 ₹50,780
Nashik ₹46,580 ₹50,700
Pune ₹46,580 ₹50,700
Vadodara ₹46,580 ₹50,700
Ahmedabad ₹46,600 ₹50,700
Lucknow ₹46,700 ₹50,950
Chandigarh ₹46,700 ₹50,950
Surat ₹46,600 ₹50,840
Visakhapatnam ₹46,550 ₹50,780
Bhubaneswar ₹46,550 ₹50,780
Mysore ₹46,600 ₹50,840

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read – Gold Rates On 18th Oct: 10 Grams Of 24 Carat Priced At Rs 50,680. Check Prices In Top Cities

