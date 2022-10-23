Sunday, October 23, 2022
Gold Rate On Chhoti Diwali 2022: Check Price Of Yellow Metal In Your City Here

Gold Rate Today, October 23: Gold price soars in India with an increase of 0.96 per cent, standing at Rs 50,625 per 10 grams. Overall price increased by Rs 482 from yesterday.  The price of Gold in major Indian cities has also increased significantly. In Kolkata, the price of Standard Gold stands at Rs 48,450 per 10 grams, after an increase of Rs 750. The price of Pure Gold is Rs 50,870 per 10 grams, after an increase of Rs 780. The rate of 22-carat-gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 47,400 per 10 grams (after an increase of Rs 750) and that of 24-carat-gold is Rs 49,770 per 10 grams, seeing an increase of Rs 790 from yesterday.

CHECK THE PRICE OF GOLD IN YOUR CITY HERE:

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹47,400. ₹49,770
Mumbai ₹46,580 ₹48,910
Delhi ₹46,890 ₹49,230
Kolkata ₹48,450 ₹50,870
Bangalore ₹46,750 ₹49,090
Hyderabad ₹47,400 ₹49,770
Bhopal ₹46,580 ₹48,910
Pune ₹46,580 ₹48,910
Vadodara ₹48,690 ₹50,910
Ahmedabad ₹46,760 ₹49,910
Lucknow ₹46,890 ₹49,230
Aurangabad ₹46,580 ₹48,910
Amravati ₹46,580 ₹48,910
Chandigarh ₹46,890 ₹49,230
Nashik ₹46,580 ₹48,910

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.

Also Read – India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online





