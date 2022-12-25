While ten grams of 22 carat gold today cost Rs 49,700 as against Rs 50,250 yesterday, the same quantity of 24 carat gold cost Rs 54, 220 as against Rs 54, 820 yesterday.

Gold Rate Today, December 24: : Prices of the yellow metal has witnessed a marginal increase on December, 25 (Sunday). According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 49,700 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 220.

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is Rs 49,850 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 380.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 50, 690 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 55,290 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 49,750 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 54,270 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold. GOLD RATES DECEMBER 25| CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here. Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹50,690 ₹55,290 Mumbai ₹49,700 ₹54,220 Delhi ₹49,850 ₹54,380 Kolkata ₹49,700 ₹54,220 Bangalore ₹49,750 ₹54,270 Hyderabad ₹49,700 ₹54,220 Nashik ₹49,730 ₹54,250 Pune ₹49,700 ₹54,220 Vadodara ₹49,750 ₹54,270 Ahmedabad ₹49,750 ₹54,270 Lucknow ₹49,850 ₹54,380 Chandigarh ₹49,850 ₹54,380 Surat ₹49,750 ₹54,270 Visakhapatnam ₹49,700 ₹54,220 Bhubaneswar ₹49,700 ₹54,220 Mysore ₹49,750 ₹54,270 The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. Gold Rate Today (Credits: Goodreturns.in)



