Gold Rate Today, December18: Marginal Increase In Prices For Yellow Metal

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 50, 560 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 55,160 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 50,000 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 54,540 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

GOLD RATES DECEMBER 18 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹50,560 ₹55,160 Mumbai ₹49,950 ₹54,490 Delhi ₹50,100 ₹54,640 Kolkata ₹49,950 ₹54,490 Bangalore ₹50,000 ₹54,540 Hyderabad ₹49,950 ₹54,940 Nashik ₹49,980 ₹54,540 Pune ₹49,950 ₹54,490 Vadodara ₹50,000 ₹54,540 Ahmedabad ₹50,000 ₹54,540 Lucknow ₹50,100 ₹54,640 Chandigarh ₹50,100 ₹54,640 Surat ₹50,000 ₹54,540 Visakhapatnam ₹49,950 ₹54,490 Bhubaneswar ₹49,950 ₹54,490 Mysore ₹50,000 ₹54,540

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.