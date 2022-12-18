HomeNationalGold Rate Today, December18: Marginal Increase In Prices For Yellow Metal
National

Gold Rate Today, December18: Marginal Increase In Prices For Yellow Metal

By admin
0
34


While ten grams of 22 carat gold today cost Rs 49,950 as against Rs 49,700 yesterday, the same quantity of 24 carat gold cost Rs 54, 490 as against Rs 54,220 yesterday.

gold price india, gold rate today, gold rate delhi, gold price today
Gold Rate Today, December18: Marginal Increase In Prices For Yellow Metal | Check Revised Rates In Your City

Gold Rate Today, December 18: : Prices of the yellow metal has marginally increased on December, 18, Sunday from yesterday. According to data on goodreturns.in, the gold rate in India for today is Rs 49,950 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 490.

Gold price varies in cites like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and other areas. In Delhi the rate is  Rs 50,100 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold while for per 10 grams of 24-carat is Rs 54, 640.

Going down south, in Chennai, it is Rs 50, 560  per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 55,160 per 10 grams for 24 carat gold for today. For the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru, it is Rs 50,000 for per 10 grams of 22 carat gold and Rs 54,540 for per 10 grams of 24 carat gold.

GOLD RATES DECEMBER 18 | CHECK REVISED RATES IN YOUR CITY FOR TODAY

According to goodreturns website, the latest price for top cities in India for today is enlisted here.

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹50,560 ₹55,160
Mumbai ₹49,950 ₹54,490
Delhi ₹50,100 ₹54,640
Kolkata ₹49,950 ₹54,490
Bangalore ₹50,000 ₹54,540
Hyderabad ₹49,950 ₹54,940
Nashik ₹49,980 ₹54,540
Pune ₹49,950 ₹54,490
Vadodara ₹50,000 ₹54,540
Ahmedabad ₹50,000 ₹54,540
Lucknow ₹50,100 ₹54,640
Chandigarh ₹50,100 ₹54,640
Surat ₹50,000 ₹54,540
Visakhapatnam ₹49,950 ₹54,490
Bhubaneswar ₹49,950 ₹54,490
Mysore ₹50,000 ₹54,540

The prices mentioned on the list may not be same to the local prices. The enlisted table shows data without including the TDS, GST and other taxes that are levied. The following list is of the gold prices for the day per 10 grams of 22 carat of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India.




Published Date: December 18, 2022 7:30 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleWhy Japan is Boosting its Arms Capability, Budget
Next articleFIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in IST
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
34
Previous articleWhy Japan is Boosting its Arms Capability, Budget
Next articleFIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in IST
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©