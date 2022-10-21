Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalGold Rates Come Down On Friday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian...
National

Gold Rates Come Down On Friday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

admin
By admin
0
45



New Delhi: The price of gold has come down in India on Friday ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali. According to the latest data updated on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,635 as against Rs 4,655 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,056 as against Rs 5,078 yesterday.Also Read – Gold Prices Go Up on Thursday, Check Today’s Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹46,850 ₹51,110
Mumbai ₹46,350 ₹50,560
Delhi ₹46,500 ₹50,730
Kolkata ₹46,350 ₹50,560
Bangalore ₹46,400 ₹50,620
Hyderabad ₹46,350 ₹50,560
Nashik ₹46,380 ₹50,590
Pune ₹46,380 ₹50,590
Vadodara ₹46,380 ₹50,590
Ahmedabad ₹46,400 ₹50,620
Lucknow ₹46,500 ₹50,730
Chandigarh ₹46,500 ₹50,730
Surat ₹46,400 ₹50,620
Visakhapatnam ₹46,350 ₹50,560
Bhubaneswar ₹46,350 ₹50,560
Mysore ₹46,400 ₹50,620

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read – Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check Today’s Prices Across Indian Cities Here

Also Read – Gold Rates On 18th Oct: 10 Grams Of 24 Carat Priced At Rs 50,680. Check Prices In Top Cities





Source link

Previous articleInfosys allows Employees To Take Up Gig Jobs Outside Company with prior consent of their manager
Next articleCops Claim Woman Is Lying
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677