Gold Rates Come Down On Friday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

New Delhi: The price of gold has come down in India on Friday ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali. According to the latest data updated on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,635 as against Rs 4,655 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,056 as against Rs 5,078 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Mumbai ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Delhi ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Kolkata ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Bangalore ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Hyderabad ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Nashik ₹46,380 ₹50,590 Pune ₹46,380 ₹50,590 Vadodara ₹46,380 ₹50,590 Ahmedabad ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Lucknow ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Chandigarh ₹46,500 ₹50,730 Surat ₹46,400 ₹50,620 Visakhapatnam ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Bhubaneswar ₹46,350 ₹50,560 Mysore ₹46,400 ₹50,620

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated.

