Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check Today’s Prices Across Indian Cities Here

New Delhi: The price of gold has come down as Diwali and Dhanteras approach. According to the latest data on Goodreturns, the price of 1 gram of 22 carat gold has fallen to Rs 4,642 today from Rs 4,646 yesterday.

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,050 ₹51,310 Mumbai ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Delhi ₹46,570 ₹50,790 Kolkata ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Bangalore ₹46,470 ₹50,710 Hyderabad ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Nashik ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Pune ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Vadodara ₹46,450 ₹50,670 Ahmedabad ₹46,470 ₹50,710 Lucknow ₹46,570 ₹50,790 Chandigarh ₹46,570 ₹50,790 Surat ₹46,570 ₹50,790 Visakhapatnam ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Bhubaneswar ₹46,420 ₹50,640 Mysore ₹46,470 ₹50,710

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read – Gold Rates Hiked On Monday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities

