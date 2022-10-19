Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Gold Rates Fall On Wednesday. Check Today’s Prices Across Indian Cities Here

New Delhi: The price of gold has come down as Diwali and Dhanteras approach. According to the latest data on Goodreturns, the price of 1 gram of 22 carat gold has fallen to Rs 4,642 today from Rs 4,646 yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates On 18th Oct: 10 Grams Of 24 Carat Priced At Rs 50,680. Check Prices In Top Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹47,050 ₹51,310
Mumbai ₹46,420 ₹50,640
Delhi ₹46,570 ₹50,790
Kolkata ₹46,420 ₹50,640
Bangalore ₹46,470 ₹50,710
Hyderabad ₹46,420 ₹50,640
Nashik ₹46,450 ₹50,670
Pune ₹46,450 ₹50,670
Vadodara ₹46,450 ₹50,670
Ahmedabad ₹46,470 ₹50,710
Lucknow ₹46,570 ₹50,790
Chandigarh ₹46,570 ₹50,790
Surat ₹46,570 ₹50,790
Visakhapatnam ₹46,420 ₹50,640
Bhubaneswar ₹46,420 ₹50,640
Mysore ₹46,470 ₹50,710

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read – Gold Rates Hiked On Monday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities

Also Read – Gold Rates Go Up On Friday. Check The Yellow Metal’s Price In Top Indian Cities Today





