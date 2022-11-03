Gold Rates On November 3. Check Price Of The Yellow Metal In Top Indian Cities On Thursday

New Delhi: Gold rates have increased on Thursday, November 3. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold would cost you Rs 4,685 today as against Rs 4,655 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold would cost you Rs 5,111 today as against Rs 5,078 yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates On November 2: Check Price Of The Yellow Metal In Top Indian Cities Today

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,410 ₹51,720 Mumbai ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Delhi ₹47,000 ₹51,260 Kolkata ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Bangalore ₹46,900 ₹51,160 Hyderabad ₹47,850 ₹51,110 Nashik ₹47,880 ₹51,140 Pune ₹47,880 ₹51,140 Vadodara ₹47,880 ₹51,140 Ahmedabad ₹47,900 ₹51,160 Lucknow ₹47,000 ₹51,260 Chandigarh ₹47,000 ₹51,260 Surat ₹47,900 ₹51,160 Visakhapatnam ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Bhubaneswar ₹46,850 ₹51,110 Mysore ₹46,900 ₹51,160

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated.

