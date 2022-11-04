Gold Rates On November 4. Check The Price Of the Yellow Metal In Top Indian Cities On Friday

New Delhi: Gold rates have fallen on Friday. According to the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,669 as against Rs 4,670 yesterday and one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,094 as against Rs 5,095 yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates On November 3. Check Price Of The Yellow Metal In Top Indian Cities On Thursday

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today Chennai ₹47,140 ₹51,430 Mumbai ₹46,690 ₹50,940 Delhi ₹46,840 ₹51,090 Kolkata ₹46,690 ₹50,940 Bangalore ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Hyderabad ₹46,690 ₹50,940 Nashik ₹46,720 ₹50,970 Pune ₹46,720 ₹50,970 Vadodara ₹46,720 ₹50,970 Ahmedabad ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Lucknow ₹46,840 ₹51,090 Chandigarh ₹46,840 ₹51,090 Surat ₹46,740 ₹50,990 Visakhapatnam ₹46,690 ₹50,940 Bhubaneswar ₹46,690 ₹50,940 Mysore ₹46,740 ₹51,990

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated Also Read – Gold Rates On November 2: Check Price Of The Yellow Metal In Top Indian Cities Today

Also Read – Gold Rates On Nov 1: Check How The Yellow Metal’s Price Varies Across Indian Cities Today