Friday, October 28, 2022
National

Gold Rates On October 28. Check The Price Change Across Top Indian Cities On Friday

New Delhi: Gold rates have gone up on Friday. As per the latest data available on Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold in India today costs Rs 4,710 as against Rs 4,700 yesterday. However, the price of 1 gram 24 carat gold today stands at Rs 5,128, same as that of yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates On Thursday, October 27: Check Today’s Prices In Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹47,450 ₹51,760
Mumbai ₹47,100 ₹51,280
Delhi ₹47,250 ₹51,530
Kolkata ₹47,100 ₹51,280
Bangalore ₹47,150 ₹51,430
Hyderabad ₹47,100 ₹51,280
Nashik ₹47,130 ₹51,310
Pune ₹47,130 ₹51,310
Vadodara ₹47,130 ₹51,310
Ahmedabad ₹47,150 ₹51,430
Lucknow ₹47,250 ₹51,530
Chandigarh ₹47,250 ₹51,530
Surat ₹47,150 ₹51,430
Visakhapatnam ₹47,100 ₹51,280
Bhubaneswar ₹47,100 ₹51,280
Mysore ₹47,150 ₹51,430

The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated. Also Read – Gold Rates On October 26: Check The Latest Prices In Top Indian Cities Here

