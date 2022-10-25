Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalGold Rates Remain Unchanged Day After Diwali. Check The Prices In Top...
National

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged Day After Diwali. Check The Prices In Top Indian Cities

admin
By admin
0
64



New Delhi: Day after Diwali, the price of gold has remained unchanged in the country, according to the latest data available on Goodreturns. While one gram of 22 carat gold today costs Rs 4,701, one gram of 24 carat gold today costs Rs 5,129 — both, same as that of yesterday.Also Read – Gold Rates Go Up On Diwali. Check Latest Prices in Top Indian Cities

HERE ARE THE GOLD RATES* PER 10 GRAMS IN TOP INDIAN CITIES TODAY

Major Indian Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates Today 24-Carat Gold Rates Today
Chennai ₹47,410 ₹51,720
Mumbai ₹47,010 ₹51,290
Delhi ₹47,150 ₹51,450
Kolkata ₹47,010 ₹51,290
Bangalore ₹47,060 ₹51,340
Hyderabad ₹47,010 ₹51,290
Nashik ₹47,040 ₹51,320
Pune ₹47,040 ₹51,320
Vadodara ₹47,040 ₹51,320
Ahmedabad ₹47,060 ₹51,340
Lucknow ₹47,150 ₹51,450
Chandigarh ₹47,150 ₹51,450
Surat ₹47,060 ₹51,340
Visakhapatnam ₹47,010 ₹51,290
Bhubaneswar ₹47,010 ₹51,290
Mysore ₹47,060 ₹51,340

*The local prices may differ than what is shown here. The enlisted table shows the data without including the TDS, GST, and other taxes that are levied. The above mentioned list is of the gold prices for the day as of now per 10 grams of 22 carats of gold and 24-carat of gold in various cities across India. The above data has been compiled from the platform Goodreturns that sourced it from reputed jewelers across the country. The prices may change as the day advances, keep a tab on this story that may be updated Also Read – Gold Rates Come Down On Friday. Check Today’s Rates In Top Indian Cities Here

Also Read – Gold Prices Go Up on Thursday, Check Today’s Prices In Top Indian Cities





Source link

Previous articleVicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaifs First Diwali is All About Love Love And Love
Next articleInside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatts Lowkey Diwali Celebration With Neetu Kapoor Soni Razdan
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677