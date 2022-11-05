Golden City Of India Jaisalmer Should Be On Your Winter Travel Bucket List, Palaces To Desert Safari

Palaces To Desert Safari, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is the perfect weekend getaway during winters. Watch video to know the best places to visit in Jaisalmer during your stay.

Video: Jaisalmer is Situated in heart of the Thar Desert, Rajasthan. Jaisalmer city is built on the foundation of yellow sandstone, thus justifying its name as “Golden City”. Jaisalmer offers many place to visit ranging from yellow forts to golden places and even deserted towns. The beauty of this place is represented in contrasting hues of gold against vivid shades of blue. The best time to visit Jaisalmer is November to March, the weather is perfect for desert safari. Jaisalmer offers one of the best adventure sports experiences in the country. Here you can enjoy Parasailing, Dune Bashing, Quad Biking and much more.

Written By: Keshav Mishra



