Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNationalGolden City Of India Jaisalmer Should Be On Your Winter Travel Bucket...
National

Golden City Of India Jaisalmer Should Be On Your Winter Travel Bucket List, Palaces To Desert Safari

admin
By admin
0
72



Palaces To Desert Safari, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is the perfect weekend getaway during winters. Watch video to know the best places to visit in Jaisalmer during your stay.



Published: November 5, 2022 4:00 PM IST


By Video Desk

Video: Jaisalmer is Situated in heart of the Thar Desert, Rajasthan. Jaisalmer city is built on the foundation of yellow sandstone, thus justifying its name as “Golden City”. Jaisalmer offers many place to visit ranging from yellow forts to golden places and even deserted towns. The beauty of this place is represented in contrasting hues of gold against vivid shades of blue. The best time to visit Jaisalmer is November to March, the weather is perfect for desert safari. Jaisalmer offers one of the best adventure sports experiences in the country. Here you can enjoy Parasailing, Dune Bashing, Quad Biking and much more.

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 5, 2022 4:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Govt Imposes Rs 20,000 Penalty On Violation Of Vehicles Ban
Next article
Sanjay Dutt Daughter Trishala Dutt Looks Gorgeous in Plunging Neckline Leather Jumpsuit- HOT PICS
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Golden City Of India Jaisalmer Should Be On Your Winter Travel Bucket List, Palaces To Desert Safari

admin
By admin
0
72



Palaces To Desert Safari, Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is the perfect weekend getaway during winters. Watch video to know the best places to visit in Jaisalmer during your stay.



Published: November 5, 2022 4:00 PM IST


By Video Desk

Video: Jaisalmer is Situated in heart of the Thar Desert, Rajasthan. Jaisalmer city is built on the foundation of yellow sandstone, thus justifying its name as “Golden City”. Jaisalmer offers many place to visit ranging from yellow forts to golden places and even deserted towns. The beauty of this place is represented in contrasting hues of gold against vivid shades of blue. The best time to visit Jaisalmer is November to March, the weather is perfect for desert safari. Jaisalmer offers one of the best adventure sports experiences in the country. Here you can enjoy Parasailing, Dune Bashing, Quad Biking and much more.

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 5, 2022 4:00 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Govt Imposes Rs 20,000 Penalty On Violation Of Vehicles Ban
Next article
Sanjay Dutt Daughter Trishala Dutt Looks Gorgeous in Plunging Neckline Leather Jumpsuit- HOT PICS
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677