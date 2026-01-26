Here are some of the key details:

The reserve price of these flats has been fixed between Rs 73.23 lakh and Rs 74.35 lakh.

In an e-auction, the flat is allotted to the applicant who places the highest bid.

A scheme has been introduced for 90 flats in Block I of the Omicron-1A society.

All these flats have a carpet area of 83.38 square metres and a super area of 104.70 square metres.

These flats are located from the first to the 15th floor, and their prices have been determined according to the floor.

Registration for this scheme will begin the day after tomorrow.

The last date for registration is February 18.

For registered applicants, the deadline to deposit the processing fee is February 20, and the last date for submitting documents has been set as February 23.

You can view the scheme brochure on the authority’s website at www.greaternoidaauthority.in

Are you looking for a budget-friendly flat in Delhi-NCR? If yes, we have some good news for you. The Greater Noida Authority is set to auction some ready-to-move flats on the occasion of Republic Day. According to the reports, these flats are located in Omicron-1A, Greater Noida. The allotment of these flats will be done through an e-auction. It is important to note that in Omicron-1A, Greater Noida, the authority has constructed several 2BHK flats in a multi-storey building. A new scheme for these flats is scheduled to be launched the day after tomorrow, i.e., January 28, 2026. Under this scheme, 90 flats will be allotted initially. The mode of allotment will be e-auction, meaning buyers will place bids starting from a reserve price.To recall, the Greater Noida Authority had earlier constructed multi-storey flats in Sector Omicron-1A, many of which have already been allotted. However, around 350 flats are still vacant. Authority CEO N. G. Ravi Kumar has directed that these vacant flats be allotted at the earliest so that people looking to make Greater Noida their home can get their own houses soon.