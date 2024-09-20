Home

GOOD NEWS for commuters! New highway soon between Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway To Ease Traffic, curb pollution

The suggestion for a new route stretching from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab is aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the bustling Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. Check how it is going to ease traffic and curb air pollution.

New Highway On Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway: In order to reduce traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, authorities have proposed an alternate highway from Okhla Barrage to Yamuna Expressway via the Hindon-Yamuna Doab. The proposed highway will either be a six-lane expressway or an eight-lane ground-level expressway to ease traffic and lower pollution levels. Notably, commuters face severe traffic snarls that waste time and increase carbon emissions. This has contributed to rising air pollution, which has now become a significant environmental risk.

On the 18th of September, the Noida Authority set forth a proposition to the Principal Secretary of Uttar Pradesh’s Public Works Department. The intent behind the move was to seek recognition for the route as a National Highway, taking a forward step in materializing their fresh scheme.

New Highway On Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway: Additional Procedures Pending

To carry out this project on the ground, additional procedures must be finished after this route is designated as a national highway. After that, development on this new road will start.

New Highway On Okhla Barrage-Yamuna Expressway: Will Improve Traffic, Increase Regional Growth

The new highway will not only reduce traffic on the particular route but will also cater future traffic needs. It is also a major step towards curbing air pollution and environmental conservation.

With anticipated improvements in traffic flow in Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi, we are likely to see enhanced growth socially and economically for these areas.











