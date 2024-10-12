Home

Good news for Delhi-NCR residents as Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction nears…, opening date is…

A few vehicle drivers are putting their lives at risk by using the incomplete expressway in an attempt to avoid traffic congestion. The authorities are installing signboards and lights on the expressway on the Delhi side.

It is fantastic news for the people of Delhi-NCR, as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is almost complete and may be open for commuters by the end of this month. According to reports, the expressway is under construction on the Faridabad bypass, and the only task left is load testing.

Once it becomes operational, it will reduce the travel time for commuters from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra

On the other hand, commuters in Faridabad have started using the 25-kilometer expressway between Kail and Mandkaula, despite the fact that the expressway has not been inaugurated yet. In the past, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had planned to make it accessible to traffic by February 20, but commuters started using it.

Undoubtedly, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will not only reduce the travel time of commuters but it would boost trade and business opportunities for the people of Northern and Western India. Residents are eagerly awaiting the opening of the Expressway as it would give them access to reach their destination whenever they wish.











