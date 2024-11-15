Home

News

Good News for Delhi-NCR Residents! New RRTS Corridor to connect Noida and Gurugram; Know facilities, routes, benefits, project implementation details

New Delhi: In a significant step aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, India is planning the development of a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor linking Gurugram and Greater Noida.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: In a significant step aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, India is planning the development of a new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor linking Gurugram and Greater Noida. Estimated at Rs 15,000 crore, this RRTS corridor will feature eight intermediate stations. This 60-kilometer corridor will stretch from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, passing through Bata Chowk in Faridabad, and continuing to Noida Sector-142 and Surajpur in Greater Noida.

Good News for Delhi-NCR Residents! New RRTS Corridor to connect Noida and Gurugram; Know facilities, routes, benefits, project implementation details

The new RRTS corridor will provide a major boost to connectivity between two of the National Capital Region’s busiest hubs — Noida and Gurugram. This project aims to cut travel times, ease congestion on the roads, and contribute to the economic integration of the region, all while enhancing commuter comfort and convenience.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), the major infrastructure project is being developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The new Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is designed to offer a fast, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport option connecting key cities within the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Alwar. By incorporating the Noida-Gurugram route into this network, the project addresses the long-standing need for a direct and reliable transport link between two of India’s major business and technology hubs. This new corridor is set to significantly ease traffic congestion while promoting economic growth and connectivity across the region.





Topics







