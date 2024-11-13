Home

Good news for Mumbaikars! Nariman Point to Virar in less than 50 minutes: Mumbai’s Coastal Road extension…

Mumbai: Days before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis informed about the plans to extend the under-construction Coastal Road from Nariman Point in Mumbai to Virar in the neighboring Palghar district. The project, after its completion, will significantly cut the travel time between Nariman Point and Virar to just 35 to 40 minutes, offering immense relief to commuters.

Connectivity with Coastal Road Extension will get a massive boost:

Devendra Fadnavis, in his statement, said that the extension of the Coastal Road will be funded by the Japanese government. Japan will made a substantial investment of Rs 54,000 crore in the project. The deputy chief minister further outlined that the tender for the Versova to Madh link of the Coastal Road project has already been floated, and work on the Madh to Uttan link will commence soon.

Here are some of the key details:

The ongoing Coastal Road project is an 8-lane, 29.2 km expressway that stretches along Mumbai’s western coastline

The Coastal road project will connect Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north.

The first phase of the project, covering a 10.58 km stretch from the Princess Street flyover to the Worli end of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link, was inaugurated on March 11, 2024.

Devendra Fadnavis highlighted that completing the full Coastal Road extension will enhance connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and reduce traffic congestion, providing relief to millions of daily commuters. This project is anticipated to strengthen regional infrastructure and support overall economic growth.











