Good News For Noida Travelers – No Buses On Noida-Greater Noida Expressway In Peak Evening Hours – Details Inside

The new update by traffic police can give major relief to the commuters daily travelling from Delhi & Noida Expressway.

Noida Greater-Nodia Expressway Traffic

After heavy traffic congestion on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic authorities have come up with a new idea to reduce vehicles on busy roads. Traffic police have disallowed long-route buses’ movement on the highway between 6.30 pm and 8.30 pm, officials said on Friday. However, the buses used for pick up & drop of office-goers are allowed to ply on the same route.

The order is applicable for the peak traffic hours when many people return to their homes from the Delhi and Noida side.

Authorities On Noida Greater-Nodia Expressway Traffic

Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic) informed Hindustan Times that No buses can ply on Noida Greater-Nodia Expressway between 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm & authorities have asked bus operators to follow the orders. ‘’If any bus is found violating the order, we will issue a hefty fine against them based on the size and capacity. In case any bus reaches the entry point of the expressway, the buses will be halted on the Delhi side near Mayur Vihar or the DND Flyway. They will be allowed to pass Noida Expressway only after 8:30 pm,” he added, according to the same report.

“The bus operators/drivers have been strictly asked to comply with the orders. We will also look for alternative routes for these buses. The order is effective from Friday,” the officer added.

Bus Association Raises Concerns

While acknowledging the new guidelines, the bus association raised concerns about their effectiveness. Shyam Lal Gola, general secretary of Delhi interstate bus operator sangh assured that they will try to follow the guidelines. He told Hindustan Times, ‘’We feel that one bus ferries nearly 40-50 people while one car carries one or two persons. They should take some measures to check small vehicles.’’











