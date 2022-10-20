Good News For Punjab Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali. DA Likely To Hike by 6%

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Going in line with the Central government and also other state governments, the Punjab government is likely to increase the dearness allowance of the state employees by 4% before Diwali. As per a report by The Tribune, the issue is likely to come up for discussion in a meeting of the council of ministers scheduled for Friday.Also Read – TCS, HCL, Wipro Go Slow on Salary Hikes, Bonuses For Employees as IT Firms Face Economic Headwinds: Report

A report by The Tribune claimed that the file seeking approval for six per cent DA has been sent by the Finance Department to the Chief Minister for his approval. And after his approval, the matter will be discussed in the Cabinet and then the DA will be granted to the state government employees. Notably, the six per cent DA hike is being considered for release from last year. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Assam Hikes Daily Allowance Of Home Guards To Rs 767. Check Revised Salary Here

The latest development comes a day after the Haryana government announced a hike in the dearness allowance of its employees 4 per cent to 38 per cent. Also Read – Diwali Cheer! This State to Credit Employees’ Salary by October 22. Deets Here

The Haryana government said the increased DA will be paid to the employees with the payment of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November. An announcement in this regard has been made by the Finance Department of Haryana.

Last month, the Centre increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,852.5 crore per annum, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur while briefing reporters about the decisions of the Union Cabinet.

He said the Central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of DA and DR respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022.