Good News For Techies Wipro to Hire 8000 Freshers Amid Mass Layoffs Deets Here

Good News For Techies! Wipro to Hire 8,000 Freshers Amid Mass Layoffs. Deets Here

IT Jobs Latest News Today: After TCS, Wipro has announced to hire 8,000 freshers in next 3 months. Check eligibility, salary and other details here.

After TCS, Wipro to hire 8,000 freshers in 3 months (Representational Image)

IT Jobs Latest News Today: After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro has announced to hire around 8,000 freshers. Reports claimed that one of the country’s largest IT company is mulling to make around 8,000 campus hiring. Under the fresh recruitment drive the company will hire IT and finance graduates.

The company will soon release thehiring details on the official website—careers.wipro.com. Those intrested are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any update regarding Wipro recruitment drive.

Earlier last week, tech giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)—the country’s largest software exporter announced that it will be hiring over 1.25 lakh staff in FY24.

Meanwhile, Wipro Ltd closed the third quarter of FY23 with a net profit of Rs 30.5 billion. The company board at their meeting last week declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share. Wipro had earned a revenue of Rs 232.3 billion (Q3FY22 Rs.203 billion) and a net profit of Rs 30.5 billion (Rs 29.6 billion).

According to CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte, the margins improved by 120 basis points and the employee attrition moderated for the fourth quarter in a row. “We are continuing to gain market share as a result of deepening client relationships and higher win rates,” Delaporte said.



