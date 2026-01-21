Home

News

Good news India as Atal Pension Yojana extended till this year, over 8.66 crore people will get…; check 5 must-know things

The official data states that more than 8.66 crore subscribers of the scheme have enrolled. The data is of the date January 19, 2026. This shows that people are getting aware regarding such schemes and how they’re trusting the system.

Atal Pension Yojana

1. Extension of Atal Pension Yojana until 2030-31

2. Govt.’s approval of financial support

3. Pension for unorganised sector workers

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

4. More than 8.6 crore Indians

5. Importance of the scheme’s extension

Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) till FY 2030–31, along with extended funding support for outreach, development, and gap funding. This decision will strengthen… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 21, 2026

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY). This will lead to strengthening the social security for a great number of workers in the sector, which is unorganized and who would not have pension benefits after their retirement. The cabinet was chaired by the prime minister, Narendra Modi. Here, we take you through key details that you should be knowing about the Atal Pension Yojana.The Union Cabinet was chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He gave way for the continuation of the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) until the year 2030-31. This will lead to ensuring that the pension scheme remains functional for five more years. It will also offer better long-term security to the subscribers once they get retired.Not just the extension, but the central government has also approved the support for funding. The financial support will lead to covering costs across multiple sectors. These comprise administrative costs, awareness-related campaigns, and many operational expenses. This will lead to strengthening the implementation, execution, and expansion of the outreach. It will be done especially among the workers who lack the proper access to formal systems of pension.The scheme was launched back in May, 2015. Since then it mainly targets the workers who are from unorganised sectors. These include the daily wage earners, street vendors, small traders, domestic workers, and self-employed persons. Under the Atal Pension Yojana, the subscribers contribute a fixed value or amount. This may depend on their age and selected pension slab. As a result, the subscribers then receive a guaranteed pension of Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 on monthly basis after the age of 60.The scheme has been greatly successful and popular over the last few years. The official data states that more than 8.66 crore subscribers of the scheme have enrolled. The data is of the date January 19, 2026. This shows that people are getting aware regarding such schemes and how they’re trusting the system.The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is important to ensure financial stability among senior citizens, especially those who do not have savings or who are not eligible to enjoy the retirement benefits.