Good News Kerala! 3rd Vande Bharat Express Kochi-Bengaluru To Start Operation Today

Vande Bharat Express: The Indian Railways has introduced third Vande Bharat train for Kerala state. The train will start its operation today, July 31. It will run on the Ernakulam—Bengaluru route three days a week.

Vande Bharat Express Kochi-Bengaluru: Good news for passengers traveling from Kochi to Bengaluru, as the Indian Railways has introduced its third Vande Bharat train for Kerala, starting today, July 31. The superfast train will run on the Ernakulam–Bengaluru route three days a week. The Vande Bharat train will provide passengers with a comfortable and pleasant travel experience.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Schedule

The Vande Bharat Express is scheduled to operate from Ernakulam to Bengaluru three days a week. The days on which the train will operate are Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. And on its return journey from Bengaluru to Ernakulam, the Vande Bharat train will run on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. Notably, the train will benefit several passengers working in Bengaluru’s IT sector. The train will stop at Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pothannur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, and lately in Bengaluru.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Timing

The Vande Bharat Express, zooming from Ernakulam to Bengaluru, is scheduled to depart from Ernakulam Junction at roughly 12:50 in the afternoon, and it’s set to arrive in Bengaluru by around 10:00 in the evening. On its return journey, it’s expected to leave Bengaluru Cantt at the early time of 5:30 AM in order to arrive back at Ernakulam Junction by 2:20 in the afternoon. The train has planned stops at several stations en route, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: Fare

You can now start booking tickets for the new service introduced by the IRCTC – the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. It’s set to cost you around ₹1,465 for an AC Chair Car seat and ₹2,945 for a place in the Executive Chair Car, if you’re planning a trip from Ernakulam to Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat Express

In February 2019, India marked a significant milestone in rail technology with the launch of its homegrown semi-high-speed trains. First known as Train 18 during its creation phase, it was later renamed Vande Bharat Express when it was launched. These Vande Bharat Express trains can reach up to 180 km/h, but usually are limited to 130 km/h due to the condition of the tracks. The maximum speed limit can only be hit at certain stages of the journey, which results in lower overall speeds, despite the fast pick-up and slow-down abilities of these trains.

The Fastest Train In India

Vande Bharat trains are India’s fastest trains that are running on the tracks. It is worth noting that the inaugural New Delhi-Varanasi route holds the title for highest average speed at 95 kilometre per hour.











