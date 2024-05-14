Home

Good News! Monsoon Set To Arrive On This DATE | Check IMD Forecast

IMD Weather Forecast: After heatwave conditions prevailing in many parts of the country, the IMD has provided some good news that he southwest monsoon is expected to enter the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands by May 19. According to Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the southwest monsoon is anticipated to arrive two to three days earlier. “This aligns with the near-normal onset date for the region, with Port Blair usually experiencing monsoon onset around May 20. Favourable conditions, including strengthening southwesterly winds and heightened rainfall activity, are expected to facilitate the monsoon’s advancement into the region by May 19.” The normal advancement date is around May 22.







