Home

News

Good News Passengers: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Will Be On Track Within 2 Month

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be on track within two months.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Good News Passengers: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Will Be On Track Within 2 Month

New Delhi: Indian Railways, one of the largest rail networks in the world, continuously upgrades itself to provide a better travel experience for its passengers. Adding another milestone, the Railways is all set to introduce India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper trains in the coming months. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday that Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be on track within two months.

Vaishnaw said that all the technical works regarding the Vande Bharat sleeper train are in the completion phase, adding that these trains will provide easy mobility to commuters.

“The completion work of the trainset of the Vande Bharat sleeper train is in full swing and the first train will be on track within two months. All technical works are in the last phase. The trainset is manufactured by BEML Ltd at its rail unit in Bangalore. The much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper version will provide easy mobility to commuters and offer various comforts in the near future with global standards,” Vaishnaw said.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Stainless Steel Body

The Minister said that the Vande Bharat sleeper train’s body is made of high-grade austenitic stainless steel and includes crash-worthy elements integrated into the crash buffers and couplers.

“The car body structure is crafted with high-grade Austenitic stainless steel, featuring crashworthy elements integrated into the crash buffers and couplers. Complying with stringent safety standards, all materials and aggregates in the trainset adhere to the Fire standard requirements as per EN45545 HL3 grade,” Vaishnaw said.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: The Design

Vaishnaw further added that the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains designed by BEML prioritize both aesthetic appeal and functionality in their design.

“The Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains designed by BEML prioritize both aesthetic appeal and functionality in their interiors, sleeper berths, and exteriors. From the front nose cone to interior panels, seats and berths, interior lights, couplers, gangways and beyond, every element is meticulously designed to meet the exacting standards of the sleeper trainset,” he said.

Notably, India’s first semi-high speeds indigenously built Vande Bharat trains have completely transformed the passenger experience. After the success of this modern train, Indian Railways is now set to launch its indigenous high-speed trains, Vande Sleeper.

Designed for travel at speeds of up to 200 km/h, the Vande Bharat sleeper train is envisioned to provide an alternative to the present Rajdhani Express for premium long-distance travel.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Features

Developed from the existing Vande Bharat trains, these trains will offer sleeper berths for overnight journeys. The train has Best-in-class Interiors with GFRP panels, Automatic Plug Sliding Passenger Doors, a Shower with hot water in 1st AC car, an ergonomically designed toilet system, Special Berths and Toilets for specially-abled.

As per the official, it is planned to have 1 AC First Class, 4 AC Two-Tier, and 11 AC Three-Tier compartments making it a car set of 16 bogies.

The train that’s on its way promises several exciting upgrades, among them improved soundproofing, gentler starts and stops, and more passenger-friendly restroom facilities. Its design boasts an aerodynamic exterior and a compact kitchen, not to mention a public address and visual display system. Best of all, the train promises a smoother ride with less jolts, thanks to a braking rate of 0.8 meters per second squared and a maximum deceleration of only 1 meter per second squared, regardless of speed. Built on a broad gauge of 1676 millimeters, the train will accommodate up to 823 passengers in various classes for a roomy and comfortable journey.











