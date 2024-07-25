Home

News

Good News! Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Connectivity To Be Operational Soon; Know Route, Other Details

During a press conference, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the project is near completion, with only the 17-km T-1 tunnel section between Katra and Reasi pending.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Good News! Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Connectivity To Be Operational Soon; Know Route, Other Details

The picturesque region of Kashmir is on the brink of a significant transformation with the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project nearing its final stages. Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealed that the Centre has allocated Rs 3694 Crore for railway projects in J&K in the union budget for the Financial Year 2024-25. Highlighting the progress, he mentioned that the long-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project is almost ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a press conference in the union capital, Vaishnaw informed that the project is near completion, with only the 17-km T-1 tunnel section between Katra and Reasi pending. The work on this crucial section is progressing rapidly, with the Chenab bridge and up to Sangaldan already operational. The imminent inauguration of this project signifies a new era of connectivity for the region, promising enhanced transportation and economic opportunities for the people of Kashmir.

“From Sangaldan up to the Reasi section has been completed and the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) certificate too has been received. So, the dream project of Jammu and Kashmir has (almost) become a reality now. Soon we’ll request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spare his time for its inauguration,” Railway Minister informed according to GreaterKashmir.com.

19 Passenger Special train services running in Baramula-Badgam-Banihal section

At present, 19 (nineteen) Passenger Special train services are running in Baramula-Badgam-Banihal section of USBRL Project. Moreover, introduction of new train services or extension of existing train services is an ongoing process over Indian Railways subject to traffic demand, operational feasibility and availability of rolling stock.

First Train To Kashmir: Transforming Connectivity and Boosting Economy

The current reliance on road travel between Jammu and Srinagar faces challenges due to landslides and adverse weather conditions, leading to delays for commuters. The proposed railway line will offer a consistent mode of transport, ensuring year-round accessibility and easing travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

The introduction of the railway will not only boost tourism but also generate employment opportunities, spur business development, and streamline the supply chain for essential goods. This infrastructure upgrade promises a brighter future for the region, fostering growth and connectivity.

With an ambitious span of 272 kilometres, the project was originally sanctioned at an impressive cost of Rs. 37,012 crores, later adjusted to Rs. 38,256 crores due to various enhancements.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Connectivity Key Details

A advancement in this project has been the development of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section, which is an integral portion of the Katra-Banihal route.

This now operational route providing train services from Baramulla to Banihal to Sangaldan was finished at an estimated cost of Rs. 15,836 crores.

Notably, it includes 16 bridges with Tunnel-50 which stretches across 12.77 km and stands out as the longest tunnel in the country.

Further, this project features 11 other tunnels totaling 43.37 kms alongside 3 escape tunnels stretching across 30.1 km, which highlight safety as a priority.

Another substantial achievement is the complete electrification of the Baramula-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan route covering 185.66 RKM and serving 19 railway stations.

The cost of the electrification is Rs. 470.23 crore.

Some other noteworthy features of this project are 25 kV OHE inside the longest operational tunnel, specialised equipment for high-altitude operations, and 132/33 KV Traction Substations at altitudes exceeding 1600 Mean Sea Level.











