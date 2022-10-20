Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNationalGoodbye Sorry BHU Student Found Hanging In Hostel Leaves Note on WhatsApp
National

Goodbye Sorry BHU Student Found Hanging In Hostel Leaves Note on WhatsApp

admin
By admin
0
66



Varanasi/UP: In yet another tragic incident, a student from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) died by suicide. The deceased student has been identified as Prem Shankar. Before enrolling at BHU, the deceased was studying at Ramjas College, Delhi.  He was residing in the Ambedkar hostel of BHU.  He was 25 years old and a native of Bhojpur, Bihar.Also Read – Question About ‘Demolition of Adi Vishweshwar Temple by Aurangzeb’ at BHU Triggers Row

Shankar was studying in the second semester of his postgraduate course. His body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Meanwhile, police have sent his body for postmortem examination and further investigation into the case is underway. Also Read – JNU UG Admission 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru University Begins Registration for UG Admission Through CUET; Details Here

Reports in CNN-News 18 claimed that Shankar a status on his WhatsApp before ending his life. “Good bye all of you..sorry to say”, the status allegedly read. The status was posted at 12:37 am and around 1:30 am, his friends informed police and hostel authorities. Also Read – CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 2 Exams Likely To Be Issued Today

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below. 

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

  • 91-9820466726
  • Timings: 24*7
  • Languages: English, Hindi
  • Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)
  • Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu
  • Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 

  • 011 24311918, 011 24318883
  • Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 





Source link

Previous articleUAAP: Always ready to help, Gerry Abadiano steps up for UP
Next articleSachin Tendulkar Picks India, Pakistan, Australia and England as Semi-Finalists of T20 World Cup 2022
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677