Menu
Search
National

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets PM Modi, Light Weight Zorawar Tanks Can Be Deployed Along China Border After Tawang Clash

By: admin

Date:


Sundar Pichai has come to India to attend the 8th edition of Google for India, Google’s biggest event in India. This event has been organized at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Take a look at the top 10 news of today. Watch video.

Top 10 News: Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Sundar Pichai expressed happiness by sharing the photo of the meeting on Twitter. He wrote in tweeting that it is inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Let us tell you, Sundar Pichai has come to India to attend the 8th edition of Google for India, Google’s biggest event in India. This event has been organized at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also participated in this program. Watch all the top news in the video.




Published Date: December 20, 2022 10:15 AM IST





Source link

Previous articleBest cheap laptop 2022: the top budget notebooks tested
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh