Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalGoogle Fined ₹ 1,337 Crore by CCI In India For Anti Competitive Practices
National

Google Fined ₹ 1,337 Crore by CCI In India For Anti Competitive Practices

admin
By admin
0
73



​The country’s competition regulator has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google ₹ 1,337 crores. The Competition Commission of India, or CCI, tweeted it fined Google. Google has been fined for abusing dominant positions in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem. Google operates and manages the Android OS and licenses its other proprietary applications. The OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) use this OS and Google’s apps on their mobile devices. The CCI said Google had argued about the competitive constraints being faced by Apple Inc. The CCI said the differences in the two business models affect the underlying incentives of business decisions. Apple’s business is primarily based on a vertically integrated smart device ecosystem.Also Read – Google Slapped with Rs 1,337.76 Crore Fine for Anti-competitive Ways | Details Here

Also Read – Google Ki Diwali: Light Up! Tech Giant Has Unique Diwali Surprise For Its Users!





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Rudy Gobert faces off against former team as Jazz visit Timberwolves
Next articleNCAA: Arellano rookie Cade Flores continues to impress
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677