Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalGoogle Fined Rs 935 Crore in Second Antitrust Penalty This Month in...
National

Google Fined Rs 935 Crore in Second Antitrust Penalty This Month in India

admin
By admin
0
52



New Delhi: Alphabet Inc’s Google has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore by the Competition Commission for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.Also Read – Watch Free Movies, TV Shows, and Web-series On These OTT Apps Without Subscription

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), in a release, informed that it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. Also Read – Google Introduces Clear Calling Feature on Pixel 7 Series

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices. Also Read – Google Calls Rs1,338 Crore Penalty From CCI ‘Major Setback For Indian Users’





Source link

Previous articleNCAA: Tony Ynot chalks up career-game to luck, but coach knows he’s a ‘special player’
Next articleCLAT 2023 Registration Underway; Check Exam Date, Pattern, Other Details Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677