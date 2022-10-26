Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Google, Hit Hard By India’s Competition Watchdog’s Over Rs 2,000 Cr Penalties, Says ‘Reviewing Decision’

New Delhi: After Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped two back-to-back fines on Google, the company on Wednesday said that it is committed to its users and developers and reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps.Also Read – Google Fined Rs 935 Crore in Second Antitrust Penalty in India

On October 25, Tuesday, the Indian competition watchdog slapped its second penalty on Google — this time to the tune of around $113 million (Rs 936 crore) — for allegedly abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies. Also Read – Google Slapped with Rs 1,337.76 Crore Fine for Anti-competitive Ways | Details Here

The Indian regulator had last week imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem. Also Read – Competition Watchdog Slaps ₹393 Cr Fine On OYO, MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo. Hoteliers Association Hails Move

Google, in a statement, said that the Indian developers have benefited from the technology, security, consumer protections, unrivaled choice and flexibility that Android and Google Play provide.

“And, by keeping costs low, our model has powered India’s digital transformation and expanded access for hundreds of millions of Indians. We remain committed to our users and developers and are reviewing the decision to evaluate the next steps,” a Google spokesperson said.

In its fresh ruling, the regulator found Google to be dominant in the markets for licensable OS for smart mobile devices and market for app stores for Android smart mobile OS, in India.

“Selling of in-app digital goods constitutes an important means for app developers to monetise their creations/innovations. However, for in-app digital goods to be distributed to purchasing users, developers must configure their apps so that all purchases of the digital goods go through Google’s payment system, which processes the transactions,” it said.

India is Google’s largest market by users. The CCI also directed Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices. The tech giant has been given a time of 30 days to provide the requisite financial details and supporting documents.

(With IANS inputs)





