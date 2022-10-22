Saturday, October 22, 2022
Google Introduces Clear Calling Feature on Pixel 7 Series

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has introduced a new feature called “Clear Calling” in its latest beta update for Pixel 7 series users to improve call clarity. The call quality enhancer is available for those who download the Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) beta 3 software update.Also Read – Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here

According to the Android Authority, during Google’s Pixel launch event earlier this month, the company also unveiled a few new software features coming to the handsets. As part of those features, Clear Calling was developed, which “automatically filters out background noise and enhances the voice on the other end of the line with machine learning, making it easier to hear the person on the other end of the line, even when they are walking on a windy street or dining in a noisy restaurant,” said Google in a blogpost. Also Read – Blocked on WhatsApp? Here’s How to Find Out

Users can find this feature in their sound settings if they install the Android 13 QPR1 beta. Simply scroll down to settings, tap on sound & vibration, and then find Clear Calling. Users can toggle Clear Calling on or off once they enter the page. Users will need to sign up for Google’s beta program before they can get started. There may be bugs and errors in this update due to it being an unstable version, the report added. Also Read – WhatsApp UPI Payment: Want to Send Money To Your Colleagues? Check These Steps





Source link

