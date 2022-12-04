Google Launches Android 13 for Smart TVs

A smart television on Android 13 OS will allow apps to identify the route device and will be able to support formats before creating an AudioTrack, after the launch of the latest update.

Android 13 for tv officially launched: Here are the new features and capabilities

American technology giant Google has unveiled Android 13 OS for smart televisions. The latest software has brought a slew of features such as enhanced performance, more customisation and a few changes in the UI. According to the reports, the update is likely to come in the next few weeks in your television as well on smart TVs running on Android 12.

A smart television on Android 13 OS will allow apps to identify the route device and will be able to support formats before creating an AudioTrack, after the launch of the latest update.

Google Releases Android 13 OS for Smart Televisions: Key Details

The latest OS will ensure that the games and streaming apps will be able to deliver the best possible audio experience with external speakers and soundbars.

Users will be able to manage certain parameters such as resolution and refresh rate through HDMI source devices based on the hardware capabilities.

Android 13 for smart televisions will be offered with an enhanced power management system which reduces power consumption when the device is in standby mode.

Google has also added features like the availability of hardware mute switch status on system privacy settings

The company has inducted enhanced user control for microphone access and a new keyboard layout API which will let users choose various languages layouts for external keyboards.



