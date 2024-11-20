Home

Google unveils new AI-powered technology to combat air pollution in India; here’s how it works

This feature enables vulnerable population groups, such as young children and the aged, to take preventive measures such as using N95 masks or limiting outdoor activities by providing information from Air View+.

New Delhi: In an effort to help mitigate India’s accelerating air pollution disaster, the global tech giant Google launched Air View+, an advanced AI-based solution aimed at providing hyperlocal air quality information. Released on Wednesday, this innovative tool seeks to help both government institutions and individuals with real-time data.

Air View+ is powered by Google AI that collaborates with local climate tech firms to deliver precise air quality insights. This initiative includes partnerships with sustainability startups, researchers, climate action groups, corporations, city administrators, and citizens, ensuring a comprehensive approach to air quality monitoring.

How is it helpful?

According to a blog post by Google, the ecosystem will offer “valuable air quality insights to government agencies responsible for environmental monitoring and urban planning.” Additionally, users across India will benefit from “real-time hyperlocal air quality information in Google Maps.”

The tool empowers local municipal corporations by providing detailed air quality data, enabling them to develop in-house AQ dashboards with the help of researchers and sustainability partners. These dashboards are crucial for monitoring untracked areas and assisting urban planners in identifying pollution hotspots and implementing necessary interventions.

Google highlighted the success of Air View+ during a pilot run last year, which included partnerships with municipal corporations in Navi Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Greater Chennai, yielding highly encouraging results.

How Air View+ works?

Furthermore, Air View+ makes hyperlocal air quality information accessible to the general public via Google Maps. By integrating data from various sources such as sensor networks, government databases, satellite imagery, weather patterns, traffic conditions, and land cover, the AI system generates a dynamic and granular Air Quality Index (AQI). This model is customized to meet the specific requirements of India’s National Air Quality Index (NAQI) standards.

“With a multi-layered AI fusion approach that combines data from various input sources, including the sensor network, government data, satellite imagery, weather and wind patterns, traffic conditions, land cover, and more, we generate dynamic hyperlocal Air Quality Index (AQI) at a granular level. We have customised the model for India to reflect the methodology, categorization, and guidance as defined in the National Air Quality Index (NAQI),” the Google said.

Air View+ for public usage

(With IANS inputs)











