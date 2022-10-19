Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNationalGoogle Will Soon Alert Parents When Their Kids Leave School. Check New...
National

Google Will Soon Alert Parents When Their Kids Leave School. Check New Feature Here

admin
By admin
0
51



San Francisco: Google has announced new updates to Family Link, which offer a range of options and help keep families safer online. The new updates have already been rolled out and will be completed over the next few weeks. In a new update to the “Location tab”, parents can see all of their children on the same map with their device location.Also Read – Google Ki Diwali: Light Up! Tech Giant Has Unique Diwali Surprise For Its Users!

Also, parents can turn on notifications to be alerted when their child arrives at or leaves a specific destination like school or soccer practice, the company said in a blogpost. Also Read – Your Google Meet Calls Can Soon Be Transcribed Into Text. Here’s How You Can Access The File

Moreover, the “Highlights tab” will allow the parents to track the usage of their child’s device by showing a snapshot of their child’s app usage, screen time and recently installed apps. Also Read – Google Meet Will Now Automatically Zoom In On Your Face For Better Visibility

“We’re also adding resources from trusted partners like Common Sense Media, ConnectSafely and the Family Online Safety Institute to help parents navigate conversations around online safety at home,” the company added.

For parents and children, Family Link will also be available on the web. With this, parents will be able to access online features even when they are away from their phones or don’t have the app.

For children, the Family Link web experience will help them better understand their parental control settings.

Additionally, the “Controls tab” enables parents to monitor children with the ability to set screen time limits for individual devices or specific apps, as well as set content restrictions.





Source link

Previous articleHow 2023 U.S. tax brackets are changing due to inflation
Next articleAakash Aath’s Radhuni To Air A Specially- Curated And Appropriately- Themed Kali Puja Special Episode
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677