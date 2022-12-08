Thursday, December 8, 2022
Google Year In Search 2022: This Is The List Of What India Searched Online In 2022

Google has released its “Year In Search 2022” report that features things that created a buzz this year and were searched most on the platform. Here is the list of top topics that India searched on Google. Watch Video

Top Google Search 2022: Whenever we want to know about something, the first thing we do is search for it on google. Google has become the first synonym for a search engine with more people knowing about ‘Google’ than ‘search engine’. Recently, Google released its “Year In Search 2022” report. This year, people googled more about entertainment, games, and other topics rather than coronavirus-related queries that dominated the trending search list in 2021. Watch out what are the top topics searched in India in 2022. Watch video 

Written By: Amit Kumar




Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:33 PM IST





