Govardhan Puja 2022 Date Shubh Muhurat Puja Vidhi Dos And Donts All You Need to Know

Govardhan Puja 2022: The Festive season is on. Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals in India. Diwali celebrations last for five days. It begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. People celebrate Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, on the fourth day. In some places, the day is also known as Gudi Padwa. Govardhan Puja commemorates the day Lord Krishna raised Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Mathura from the wrath of Lord Indra. According to Hindu Scriptures, Lord Krishna, raised the Govardhan Parvat with his finger and saved the Gokul residents from heavy rain and flood.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Date and Auspicious Timings

Govardhan puja will be celebrated on October 26 this year. Govardhan Puja should be celebrated on Pratipada Tithi of Kartik month, according to Hindu mythology. Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, will take place on October 26 from 06:29 AM to 08:43 AM

Govardhan Puja 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, Devotees use cow dung to make hills. They then decorate the hills, which symbolizes Govardhan Parvat, with flowers and Kumkum. Also, People give bath to their cows and pray for family’s safety and well-being The devotees take rounds around the cow dung hills. Annakut Puja is an essential part of Govardhan Puja. During the celebration, Chappan Bhog is offered to Lord Krishna and then is distributed among family and friends. On Govardhan Puja, a dish of wheat, rice, gramme flour curry, and leafy vegetables is offered to Lord Krishna. Panchamrit, made of curd, milk, honey, sugar, nuts, and tulsi leaves, is offered to Lord Krishna and later distributed as prasad to devotees. Annakutta sabzi, made with a variety of vegetables, is also prepared for Lord Krishna. Devotees sing devotional songs and chant Krishna Mantras. In the end Govardhan aarti has to be performed and prasad to be served to all.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Do’s and Don’ts

It is customary to perform an oil massage and a bath in the morning before worshipping Lord Krishna during Govardhan puja. Govardhan Parvat is also performed outside the home before worshipping the Lord. We must be cautious not to hold the Annakut and Govardhan Puja in a closed room. It is also not recommended to look at the moon on this day.

