Jammu and Kashmir COVID Update: ‘No Need To Panic,’ says administration

Asserting that there is no need to panic in view of rising COVID-19 cases in neighbouring countries as no surge has been reported in the Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor administration on Friday maintained that it is fully geared up to tackle the situation.

The officials said that genome sequencing facilities are being created in both capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar and asked people to go for voluntary testing if symptoms occur.