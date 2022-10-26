Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Government Received Rs 361 Crore Dividends From 6 PSUs | DETAILS INSIDE

New Delhi: The government of India has received a total of Rs 361 crore as dividend tranches from 6 public sector undertakings (PSUs) yesterday, according to Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The six PSUs are SJVN, Antariksh Corporation of India, Manganese Ore (India) Ltd, Electronics Corporation of India Ltd, Mineral Exploration Corporation and NBCC.Also Read – Pending Payments of PSUs Will be Cleared by Oct 15: Nirmala Sitharaman

HERE’s THE LIST OF THE SIX PSUs AND THE AMOUNT GOVERNMENT RECEIVED

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Rs 129 crore
Antariksh Corporation of India Rs 76 crore
Manganese Ore (India) Ltd Rs 33 crore
Electronics Corporation of India Ltd Rs 33 crore
Mineral Exploration Corporation Rs 34 crore
National Buildings Construction Corporation Rs 56 crore
TOTAL Rs 361 crore

(Source: Secretary, DIPAM/Twitter) Also Read – Populist push in Budget before polls: Rs 5 L income exempt from tax, Rs 6,000 cash to small farmers

Also Read – Modi govt trampling on RBI’s institutional integrity, alleges Congress

The government also received about Rs 711 crore, Rs 141 crore and Rs 100 crore from Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), National Aluminum Company (NALCO), and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) as dividend tranches on October 21.

Apart from these, on October 18, government received about Rs 197 crore, Rs 48 crore and Rs 10 crore from Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL), and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) as dividend tranches.





