Government Received Rs 361 Crore Dividends From 6 PSUs | DETAILS INSIDE

New Delhi: The government of India has received a total of Rs 361 crore as dividend tranches from 6 public sector undertakings (PSUs) yesterday, according to Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The six PSUs are SJVN, Antariksh Corporation of India, Manganese Ore (India) Ltd, Electronics Corporation of India Ltd, Mineral Exploration Corporation and NBCC.

HERE’s THE LIST OF THE SIX PSUs AND THE AMOUNT GOVERNMENT RECEIVED

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Rs 129 crore Antariksh Corporation of India Rs 76 crore Manganese Ore (India) Ltd Rs 33 crore Electronics Corporation of India Ltd Rs 33 crore Mineral Exploration Corporation Rs 34 crore National Buildings Construction Corporation Rs 56 crore TOTAL Rs 361 crore

(Source: Secretary, DIPAM/Twitter)

Government has respectively received about Rs 129 crore, Rs 76 crore and Rs 33 crore from SJVN, Antariksh Corporation of India and Manganese Ore (India) Ltd as dividend tranches. pic.twitter.com/XJEqOf7bmI — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 25, 2022

Also Read – Modi govt trampling on RBI’s institutional integrity, alleges Congress

The government also received about Rs 711 crore, Rs 141 crore and Rs 100 crore from Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), National Aluminum Company (NALCO), and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) as dividend tranches on October 21.

Apart from these, on October 18, government received about Rs 197 crore, Rs 48 crore and Rs 10 crore from Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, Kudremukh Iron Ore Company (KIOCL), and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) as dividend tranches.