Friday, December 2, 2022
Government Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow

On account of polling preparation for the Delhi (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) MCD Election 2022, the Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared a one-day holiday in all government schools on December 3, 2022.

Delhi School Closed Latest News: On account of polling preparation for the Delhi (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) MCD Election 2022, the Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared a one-day holiday in all government schools on December 3, 2022. In a letter issued to all the heads of government schools, the DoE Delhi has stated that December 3 is to be declared a holiday in schools because of polling preparations for the Delhi MCD election 2022.

The DoE Delhi has directed schools to convey the information to students, staff members, and other concerned members. “All the heads of Government schools of the Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3, 2022 (Saturday) is to be a declared holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of the Delhi MCD Election 2022,” the DoE in a statement said.

“The heads of schools are also informed that all schools will remain open on December 10, 2022 (Second Saturday). The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents,” further added.

Published Date: December 2, 2022 6:14 PM IST





Source link

